Tuesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (82-68) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (46-104) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (13-7) for the Mariners and Paul Blackburn (4-5) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 58 (57.4%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 15-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 709 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule