Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (83-68) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (46-105) at 3:37 PM ET on September 20. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.
The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-10), while the Athletics' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 59, or 57.8%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 716 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
