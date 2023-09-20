Wednesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (83-68) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (46-105) at 3:37 PM ET on September 20. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-10), while the Athletics' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 59, or 57.8%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 716 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule