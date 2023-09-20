Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against George Kirby, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 197 total home runs.

Seattle's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (716 total runs).

The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.72 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.57 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kirby enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby - 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert - 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Montgomery 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier

