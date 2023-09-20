The Oakland Athletics (46-105) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (83-68), at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

George Kirby (10-10) take the hill for the Mariners in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-10, 3.57 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (10-10) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.57 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 28 starts this season.

Kirby has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

George Kirby vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 547 runs scored this season. They have a .223 batting average this campaign with 160 home runs (21st in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 7-for-27 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in seven innings this season.

