The Boise State Broncos (1-2) have an MWC matchup versus the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Boise State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Diego State 25, Boise State 21

San Diego State 25, Boise State 21

The Broncos have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

San Diego State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Aztecs have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+6.5)



San Diego State (+6.5) Boise State has one win against the spread in two games this year.

San Diego State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in a game once this season.

There has not been a San Diego State game this season with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 46.5.

The total for the contest of 46.5 is two points more than the combined points per game averages for Boise State (25.7 points per game) and San Diego State (18.8 points per game).

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 33.5 31 36 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.3 28.5 37 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

