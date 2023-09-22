Our computer model predicts the San Diego State Aztecs will defeat the Boise State Broncos on Friday, September 22 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Snapdragon Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Diego State (+6.5) Over (45) San Diego State 25, Boise State 21

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this season.

One Broncos game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 45, 13.5 points fewer than the average total in Boise State games thus far this season.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

San Diego State has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

No Aztecs three games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average point total for San Diego State this season is 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 25.7 30.7 29.0 18.0 19.0 56.0 San Diego State 18.8 25.5 22.0 25.3 9.0 26.0

