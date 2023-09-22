The Boise State Broncos (1-2) face a fellow MWC foe when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium.

On offense, Boise State ranks 85th in the FBS with 25.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (427 points allowed per contest). This season has been difficult for San Diego State on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 320.8 total yards per game (21st-worst) and surrendering 437 total yards per game (20th-worst).

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network in the article below.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Boise State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Boise State San Diego State 393.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (58th) 427 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (130th) 147.7 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (79th) 245.7 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.8 (113th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 576 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ashton Jeanty has 202 rushing yards on 50 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He's also added 236 yards (78.7 per game) on 14 catches with two touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 238 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has collected 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 13 grabs are good enough for 131 yards and one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 703 passing yards (175.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 183 yards (45.8 ypg) on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 193 yards, or 48.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Mark Redman paces his team with 178 receiving yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Mekhi Shaw has caught 10 passes and compiled 128 receiving yards (32 per game) with one touchdown.

Brionne Penny's 11 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 90 yards.

