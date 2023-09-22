MWC play features the Boise State Broncos (1-2) taking on the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-7) 45.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-7) 45.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Boise State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Boise State has won one game against the spread this season.

San Diego State has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +220 Bet $100 to win $220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.