Boise State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
MWC play features the Boise State Broncos (1-2) taking on the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Boise State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-7)
|45.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-7)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
Boise State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Boise State has won one game against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.
- The Aztecs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
