The Boise State Broncos (1-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) in an MWC matchup on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The point total is set at 45.

On offense, Boise State ranks 85th in the FBS with 25.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 107th in points allowed (427 points allowed per contest). San Diego State ranks 19th-worst in points per game (18.8), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 84th in the FBS with 25.5 points surrendered per contest.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs San Diego State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -6.5 -115 -105 45 -110 -110 -250 +200

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of Boise State's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Boise State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Boise State has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Broncos have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 576 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 202 yards (67.3 per game) with four scores. He has also caught 14 passes for 236 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 238 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has registered 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 13 grabs have turned into 131 yards and one touchdown.

Marco Notarainni, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up two sacks, two TFL and 18 tackles.

Jaylen Clark has a team-leading one interception to go along with eight tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

