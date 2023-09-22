In the semifinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Friday, Magda Linette (ranked No. 27) faces Yulia Putintseva (No. 81).

Putintseva is the favorite (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Linette, who is -110.

Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 54.5% chance to win.

Magda Linette Yulia Putintseva -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +700 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 64-ranked Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 7-6 on Thursday, Linette reached the semifinals.

Putintseva made it to the semifinals by beating No. 48-ranked Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 on Thursday.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Linette has played 22.7 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Linette has played an average of 22.3 games.

Putintseva is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

In 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Putintseva has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Linette has two wins, while Putintseva has one. In their last matchup on August 22, 2022, Linette came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

In six total sets against each other, Linette has clinched four, while Putintseva has secured two.

Linette has taken 34 games (57.6% win rate) against Putintseva, who has claimed 25 games.

Putintseva and Linette have faced off three times, and they have averaged 19.7 games and 2.0 sets per match.

