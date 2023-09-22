Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers head into the first of a three-game series against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 722.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.185 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (8-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez

