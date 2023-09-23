In a Week 4 schedule that features a lot of competitive contests, fans from Idaho should tune in to see the Boise State Broncos versus the San Diego State Aztecs.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-6.5)

Sacramento State Hornets at Idaho Vandals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Northern Colorado Bears at Idaho State Bengals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Holt Arena

Holt Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

