Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:39 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In a Week 4 schedule that features a lot of competitive contests, fans from Idaho should tune in to see the Boise State Broncos versus the San Diego State Aztecs.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-6.5)
Sacramento State Hornets at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Northern Colorado Bears at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Holt Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
