The Idaho Vandals are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Sacramento State Hornets at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-5.7) 55.0 Idaho 30, Sacramento State 25

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

A total of six of Vandals games last season went over the point total.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

The Hornets' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Vandals vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 30.7 18.0 -- -- 30.7 18.0 Sacramento State 34.0 17.7 34.0 6.0 34.0 23.5

