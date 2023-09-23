When the Northern Colorado Bears play the Idaho State Bengals at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Bears will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Colorado (-1.4) 51.8 Northern Colorado 27, Idaho State 25

Week 4 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals covered three times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bengals games.

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, three Bears games hit the over.

Bengals vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 24.3 51.7 17 41 28 57 Northern Colorado 13 45.7 7 42 16 47.5

