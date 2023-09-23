The Idaho State Bengals (0-3) meet a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Northern Colorado Bears (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Holt Arena.

With 51.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 0-worst in the FCS, Idaho State has had to rely on their 59th-ranked offense (24.3 points per contest) to keep them in games. This season has been difficult for Northern Colorado on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 272.3 total yards per game (22nd-worst) and ceding 609.3 total yards per game (-1-worst).

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Idaho State Northern Colorado 371 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.3 (95th) 502.3 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 609.3 (130th) 54.3 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.7 (86th) 316.7 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (94th) 6 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has 598 yards passing for Idaho State, completing 57.5% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays has racked up 51 yards on 12 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Keoua Kauhi has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 42 yards (14 per game).

Christian Fredrickson's 244 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 18 catches and three touchdowns.

Chedon James has caught 24 passes for 235 yards (78.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has a total of 108 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has compiled 391 yards on 56.6% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

David Afari has run for 215 yards on 42 carries so far this year.

Darius Stewart is a key figure in this offense, with 75 rushing yards on 23 carries and 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on six catches with one touchdown

Blake Haggerty has hauled in 157 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jamarii Robinson has racked up 67 reciving yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho State or Northern Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.