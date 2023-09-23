The Idaho Vandals (2-1) and the Sacramento State Hornets (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome in a clash of Big Sky foes.

Defensively, Idaho has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by surrendering just 18.0 points per game. The offense ranks 33rd (30.7 points per game). Things have been positive for Sacramento State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 34.0 points per game (20th-best) and surrendering just 17.7 points per game (15th-best).

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Idaho vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Idaho Sacramento State 449.0 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.0 (8th) 275.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.3 (37th) 177.0 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (13th) 272.0 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (33rd) 4 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy leads Idaho with 756 yards (252.0 ypg) on 57-of-86 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 104 rushing yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Anthony Woods has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 265 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Hayden Hatten's leads his squad with 251 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Terez Traynor has caught 10 passes while averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Jermaine Jackson's 11 catches have turned into 130 yards.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State this season. He has 676 passing yards (225.3 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 239 yards (79.7 ypg) on 33 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has run for 196 yards across 44 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. He's chipped in with four catches for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Gandy has racked up 179 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Carlos Hill has 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 160 yards (53.3 yards per game) this year.

Coleman Kuntz has racked up 106 reciving yards (35.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Sacramento State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.