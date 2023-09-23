How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Seattle Mariners will look to J.P. Crawford for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 201 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 727 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.186 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-6) to the mound for his 31st start this season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Shelby Miller
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Joey Estes
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-5
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
|9/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.