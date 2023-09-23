The Seattle Mariners will look to J.P. Crawford for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 201 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 727 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.186 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-6) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery

