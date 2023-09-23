When the Texas Rangers (85-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-69) match up at Globe Life Field on Saturday, September 23, Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Mariners and Rangers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 60 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 52-35 (winning 59.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.