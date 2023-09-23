With the college football season rolling into Week 4, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the Big 12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

