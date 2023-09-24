Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (0-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Miami Dolphins (2-0) on Sunday, September 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Their last time out, the Broncos lost 35-33 to the Washington Commanders.

The Dolphins head into this matchup after a 24-17 win over the New England Patriots in their most recent game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garett Bolles OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hip Out Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Mike Purcell DL Ankle Questionable

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin Doubtful Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion Out Tyler Kroft TE Back Questionable Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Back Questionable Raekwon Davis DT Wrist Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Broncos vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Broncos Season Insights (2022)

The Broncos put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 21st in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked seventh, allowing 320 yards per contest.

Denver ranked worst in scoring offense last season (16.9 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per contest.

The Broncos totaled 211.3 passing yards per game offensively last year (19th in NFL), and they gave up 210.2 passing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

Denver totaled 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 10th, allowing 109.8 rushing yards per contest.

The Broncos ranked 16th in the league with a -1 turnover margin last season after forcing 23 turnovers (14th in the NFL) while committing 24 (26th in the NFL).

Broncos vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-6)

Dolphins (-6) Moneyline: Dolphins (-275), Broncos (+220)

Dolphins (-275), Broncos (+220) Total: 47 points

