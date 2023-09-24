Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (86-68), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+105). A 9-run total has been set in this game.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 61, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 53-35 record (winning 60.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

