Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Ada County, Idaho this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 25
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boise High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capital High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Melba, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kelly High School at Burley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Burley, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
