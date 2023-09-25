Support your favorite local high school football team in Ada County, Idaho this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 25

7:00 PM MT on September 25 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boise High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Capital High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kuna High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cole Valley Christian School at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Melba, ID

Melba, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Meridian Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kelly High School at Burley High School