Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 25
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
TBD at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Butte County Middle-High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitland High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marsing High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Melba, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilder High School at Notus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Notus, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
