If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    Monday

    Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 25
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    TBD at Nampa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Butte County Middle-High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Emmett High School at Columbia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Middleton Senior High School at Timberline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fruitland High School at Parma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Parma, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marsing High School at Nampa Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cole Valley Christian School at Melba Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Melba, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilder High School at Notus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Notus, ID
    • Conference: Western Idaho
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Caldwell, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgevue High School at Vallivue High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Caldwell, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

