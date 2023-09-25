If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Centennial High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 25

7:00 PM MT on September 25 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

TBD at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Butte County Middle-High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 29

3:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton Senior High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruitland High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Marsing High School at Nampa Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cole Valley Christian School at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Melba, ID

Melba, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilder High School at Notus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Notus, ID

Notus, ID Conference: Western Idaho

Western Idaho How to Stream: Watch Here

Nyssa High School at Caldwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgevue High School at Vallivue High School