Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-71) versus the Houston Astros (85-71) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 60, or 58.3%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 86 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 52-34 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 735 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule