Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, who play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .416 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 735 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Castillo is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Castillo will try to continue a 32-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 31 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo -

