When the Houston Astros (85-71) go head to head against the Seattle Mariners (84-71) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 25 at 9:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-125). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 103 games this season and won 60 (58.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 52-34 (60.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Astros have come away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 13 of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 3rd

