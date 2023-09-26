J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .265 with 89 walks and 91 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (91 of 139), with at least two hits 37 times (26.6%).
  • He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 139), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (28.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (9.4%).
  • He has scored in 64 games this season (46.0%), including 22 multi-run games (15.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 69
.279 AVG .251
.387 OBP .367
.434 SLG .426
25 XBH 26
7 HR 10
28 RBI 30
57/45 K/BB 62/44
1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 199 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Javier goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 29 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
