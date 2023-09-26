Jarred Kelenic and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .252.
  • Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (35.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.249 AVG .256
.313 OBP .345
.401 SLG .450
17 XBH 21
4 HR 7
23 RBI 26
64/16 K/BB 61/25
8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (199 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Javier goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
