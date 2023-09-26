Jarred Kelenic vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .252.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35 games this year (35.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.256
|.313
|OBP
|.345
|.401
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|64/16
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
