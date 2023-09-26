Jarred Kelenic and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .252.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 69 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35 games this year (35.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .249 AVG .256 .313 OBP .345 .401 SLG .450 17 XBH 21 4 HR 7 23 RBI 26 64/16 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings