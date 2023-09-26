Josh Rojas -- batting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (47 of 96), with multiple hits 19 times (19.8%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rojas has an RBI in 28 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 of 96 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings