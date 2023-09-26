Josh Rojas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas -- batting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (47 of 96), with multiple hits 19 times (19.8%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rojas has an RBI in 28 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 96 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (199 total, 1.3 per game).
- Javier (9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.