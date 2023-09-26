Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (84-72) and the Houston Astros (86-71) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have won 60, or 57.7%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 52 of its 87 games, or 59.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 736 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

