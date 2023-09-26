Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (84-72) and the Houston Astros (86-71) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have won 60, or 57.7%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Seattle has won 52 of its 87 games, or 59.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 736 (4.7 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|George Kirby vs Joey Estes
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|L 8-5
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
