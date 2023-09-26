Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (60-44).

Seattle has gone 40-28 (winning 58.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

In the 156 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-70-7).

The Mariners have covered just 26.3% of their games this season, going 5-14-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 43-38 27-26 56-44 62-53 21-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.