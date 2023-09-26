J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Cristian Javier, the Houston Astros' starter, on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

10:05 PM ET

Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle is 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 736 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.189).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby enters the game with 18 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 29 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away George Kirby Joey Estes 9/22/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/24/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros - Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers - Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo - 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

