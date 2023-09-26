How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Cristian Javier, the Houston Astros' starter, on Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle is 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 12th in runs scored with 736 (4.7 per game).
- The Mariners rank 16th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.189).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Kirby enters the game with 18 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kirby will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 29 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Joey Estes
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-5
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
|9/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Framber Valdez
|9/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|10/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Jon Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.