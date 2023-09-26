Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.5% of his games this season (103 of 155), with more than one hit 44 times (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (24 of 155), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this season (56 of 155), with more than one RBI 26 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 59 of 155 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 81 .225 AVG .295 .274 OBP .344 .400 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 43 RBI 49 98/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

