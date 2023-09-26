The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .251 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • France has picked up a hit in 59.9% of his 152 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in nine games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • France has driven in a run in 41 games this year (27.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 59 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 76
.261 AVG .242
.345 OBP .329
.403 SLG .322
24 XBH 18
7 HR 3
31 RBI 25
54/19 K/BB 60/22
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (199 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Javier tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.