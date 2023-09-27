The Denver Broncos have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 27.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Broncos won only once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Also, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Alex Singleton helped lead the charge with 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

