After batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 117th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 57.9% of his 140 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 140), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 46 games this year (32.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (42.9%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 73 .242 AVG .230 .312 OBP .311 .453 SLG .482 24 XBH 30 13 HR 17 34 RBI 41 67/23 K/BB 86/31 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings