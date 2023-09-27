J.P. Crawford vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 140 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (17 of 140), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 40 games this year (28.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (64 of 140), with two or more runs 22 times (15.7%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.276
|AVG
|.251
|.385
|OBP
|.367
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|25
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|30
|60/46
|K/BB
|62/44
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.