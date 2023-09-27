Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-72) versus the Houston Astros (86-72) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (44.4%) in those games.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 17-16 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (742 total runs).

The Mariners have the first-best ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule