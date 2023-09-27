Mariners vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 27
The Houston Astros (86-72) visit the Seattle Mariners (85-72) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-6) will get the nod for the Mariners.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.39 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-6, 4.17 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
- Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller has put up 18 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 24 outings this season.
Bryce Miller vs. Astros
- He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1406 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 217 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- In 12 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Miller has a 0 ERA and a 0.486 WHIP while his opponents are batting .100.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez (12-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 31st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 30 games this season.
- He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.
- Valdez has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 30 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Framber Valdez vs. Mariners
- The Mariners are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (14th in the league) with 204 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Mariners two times this season, allowing them to go 15-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI in 11 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.