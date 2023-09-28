At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos are 28th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), but only 31st according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fifth-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, based on their +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Two Broncos games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 458.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (340.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Broncos sport the 15th-ranked scoring offense this year (23 points per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 40.7 points allowed per game.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has passed for 791 yards (263.7 per game), completing 65.4%, with six touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Wilson also has run for 57 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, hauling in seven balls for 195 yards (65.0 per game).

Courtland Sutton has 17 catches for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Brandon Johnson has scored two times, hauling in six balls for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Jonathon Cooper has amassed 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in three games for the Broncos.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

