On Thursday, Dylan Moore (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Moore has gotten a hit in 19 of 60 games this year (31.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (11.7%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Moore has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .177 AVG .231 .271 OBP .318 .339 SLG .513 7 XBH 10 1 HR 6 8 RBI 11 25/6 K/BB 30/8 3 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings