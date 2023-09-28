Dylan Moore vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Dylan Moore (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit in 19 of 60 games this year (31.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (11.7%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Moore has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.177
|AVG
|.231
|.271
|OBP
|.318
|.339
|SLG
|.513
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|3
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.25), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.