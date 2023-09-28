Thursday's game between the Seattle Mariners (85-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-69) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 28.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (13-7) for the Mariners and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have been favorites in 105 games this season and won 61 (58.1%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 55-38, a 59.1% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 745 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Mariners Schedule