When the Texas Rangers (89-69) go head to head against the Seattle Mariners (85-73) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 105 times and won 61, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 55-38 record (winning 59.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200) Sam Haggerty 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

