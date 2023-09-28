Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rangers on September 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in the Seattle Mariners-Texas Rangers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-7) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 17 times in 31 starts this season.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 31 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 17
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 11
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 6
|5.1
|7
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Mets
|Sep. 1
|6.2
|7
|1
|1
|9
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.
- He's slashed .280/.339/.490 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 137 hits with 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .264/.380/.434 so far this season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 182 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .278/.350/.482 slash line on the season.
- Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 153 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .330/.392/.635 slash line so far this year.
- Seager heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.