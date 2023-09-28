Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 28
Marcus Semien has 99 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when the Texas Rangers (89-69) take on the Seattle Mariners (85-73) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (13-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.25 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- The Mariners' Gilbert (13-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.75, a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.094.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 231 home runs, third in the league.
- The Rangers have gone 8-for-44 with two doubles and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
- Montgomery is looking to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Montgomery will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In seven of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.25), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .243 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1307 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 745 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and are 12th in all of MLB with 205 home runs.
- Montgomery has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .192 batting average over one appearance.
