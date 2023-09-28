Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Owyhee County, Idaho, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Payette High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Homedale, ID
- Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Marsing High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homedale High School at Payette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Payette, ID
- Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
