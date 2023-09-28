High school football is on the schedule this week in Owyhee County, Idaho, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Payette High School at Homedale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28

6:30 PM MT on September 28 Location: Homedale, ID

Homedale, ID Conference: Snake River Valley Conference

Snake River Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Marsing High School at Nampa Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Homedale High School at Payette High School