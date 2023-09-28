Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Payette County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Payette County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Payette High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Homedale, ID
- Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fruitland High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homedale High School at Payette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Payette, ID
- Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
