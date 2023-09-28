Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Payette County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Payette County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Payette High School at Homedale High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28
  • Location: Homedale, ID
  • Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fruitland High School at Parma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Parma, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homedale High School at Payette High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Payette, ID
  • Conference: Snake River Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

