The Seattle Mariners, including Sam Haggerty (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .253 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Haggerty has driven in a run in four games this year (9.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .205 AVG .292 .279 OBP .404 .231 SLG .438 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 7/4 K/BB 9/8 3 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings