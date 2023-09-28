Teoscar Hernandez -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .261.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 104 of 157 games this season (66.2%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 157), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.3% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (16.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 81 .221 AVG .295 .269 OBP .344 .391 SLG .486 25 XBH 32 12 HR 14 44 RBI 49 103/16 K/BB 104/22 2 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings