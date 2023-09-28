Teoscar Hernández vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .261.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 104 of 157 games this season (66.2%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (28.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 157), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.3% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (16.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|81
|.221
|AVG
|.295
|.269
|OBP
|.344
|.391
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|49
|103/16
|K/BB
|104/22
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.25), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.