Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Bannock County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Idaho Falls High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Declo High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Arimo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
